Recycle for ConserMar; remember to preserve

ConserMar in Altea
Credit: Altea Council
The “Recycle for ConserMar” campaign arrived at the L´Espigo Altea beach on July 7, raising awareness about the importance of recycling and preserving nature.
ConserMar is an organisation aiming to spread awareness about the benefits of recycling and the importance of not littering on the beaches. ConserMar´s 4th campaign is promoted by Ecoembes, the Ministry of Environment, Water, Infrastructure and Territory, and has the collaboration of 15 Valencian coasts, for which marine environment has the upmost importance.
On July 7, the organisation came to Altea, met by the local Councilor for Urban Scene, Infrastructure, Works and Water Cycle Aurora Serrat, and informed the public about the process of waste deposition which allows future recycling.
“These on-site actions make it possible to reach the maximum possible number of residents and make them aware of the importance of recycling in any situation and place,” commented Aurora Serrat.
As the quality of the marine environment has a direct correlation to the infrastructure and successes of the coastal towns, ConserMar will now visit Javea, Calpe, Alicante, Villajoyosa, Denia and Teulada-Moraira to raise awareness and then will move to the Castello province to spread the message across Spain.
