By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Jul 2024 • 9:24

Reggaeton Beach Festival at the Circuito de Montmeló in Cataluña. Image: Reggaeton Beach Festival / Facebook.

The Reggaeton Beach Festival (RBF) has announced the complete lineup for its Torrevieja concerts.

The concert will conclude the 2024 Tour, the longest and most spectacular in the festival’s history.

The event will be held on August 3 and 4 at Antonio Soria Park (Avenida Delfina Viudes).

Final Lineup

The final lineup includes international stars such as Anuel AA, Manuel Turizo, El Alfa, Maria Becerra, Ryan Castro, De La Ghetto, Nio Garcia, Noriel, Brray, and La Joaqui.

Additionally, top-level local DJs like Ballesteros, Albert Gonzalez, Juanjo Garcia, Oscar Herrera, Anthony Ready & Yeigo, and Joswerk will perform.

This year’s tour, which has historically attracted over a million attendees, began in Oropesa del Mar and Puerto de la Cruz on June 29 and 30.

It continued through Nerja, Benidorm, Mallorca, Santander, Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Avilés, and Gran Canaria, and will conclude in Nigrán and Torrevieja on August 3 and 4.

4:00.PM Start

Running from 4:00.PM until midnight, the event allows attendees to enjoy Torrevieja’s beaches, natural parks, and rich gastronomic offerings.

A study from the previous year revealed that the festival’s direct economic impact on the region exceeded €6 million, benefiting local agencies, hotels, shops, restaurants, and other businesses.

The festival also features an innovative activity area with various attractions, play areas, and water activities.

Well Equipped

The venue is equipped with artificial grass and free drinking water fountains.

New services include improved bars, an accessible viewing area for disabled attendees, and an expanded gastronomic space offering a wide range of flavours, including vegan and gluten-free options.

A notable addition to this edition is the large stage, measuring 45 x 22 metres, with an integrated DJ booth and over 400 square metres of 8K screen.

The festival has invested in cutting-edge technology, AI, security, and access improvements to enhance the fan experience.