Safe beaches in Carboneras

By John Smith • Published: 08 Jul 2024 • 15:15

The Carboneras lifeguards have been appointed and are at work Credit: Carboneras Council

From now until September 15, the beaches of Carboneras will have 32 professionals to ensure the safety of swimmers and other users.

Trained lifesavers

The majority of those on hand are specially trained lifeguards but there are other specialists who are involved in keeping an eye on boating as well as those working in the Local Operational Coordination Centre.

In addition, this team is reinforced by council workers responsible for the daily cleaning of all the beaches of the municipality including those with three blue flags and four marking Tourist Quality and Care.

In preparation for the summer season, public toilets have been installed as well as beach access walkways and work has been carried out on lifeguard towers.

Accessible beach

Additionally, with the the installation of the accessible beach in Las Marinicas, to facilitate swimming for people with reduced mobility, the lifeguards have access to amphibious chairs which are available to users.

A surveillance service concerning parking at Los Muertos is in place and it should be noted that visitors will also be able to use the public toilets next to the information point.