Spanish authorities to use digital wallet for age verification on adult sites

By Talyta Franca •
Published: 08 Jul 2024 • 14:56
Male teenager using a smartphone
Credit: Shutterstock/Prostock-studio
Spanish authorities are set to deploy digital wallets to confirm users’ ages when they attempt to access adult content online, as reported by Euronews.
The initiative, known as the ‘Cartera Digital Beta’, will operate starting this autumn as a mobile app with an ‘adult age credential’ issued by the Spanish government following an ID card analysis.
Each month, the wallet will generate 30 pairs of keys for one-time use, ensuring secure identity verification, as outlined by Spain’s Minister of Digital Transformation and Public Service.
The average age for starting to consume pornography in Spain is 11 years, according to the organisation Dale Una Volta. Additionally, 90% of minors between eight and 16 have visited porn websites.
To address this, Spain will strictly regulate access to online pornography with support from the National Institute for Cybersecurity (INCIBE), aiming to prevent minors from accessing inappropriate content.
This initiative also seeks to combat the alarming 116% increase in sexual assaults committed by minors over the past five years, as reported by Spain’s Prosecutor’s Office.
The pending legislation also targets emerging concerns such as AI-generated deepfake pornographic materials, aiming to criminalise their creation and distribution.
With the popular OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT, considering allowing users to create pornography and other explicit content with its products, the concern increases about the creation of fake content using unauthorised pictures of individuals, especially celebrities.
Looking ahead, Spain’s initiatives align with broader European Union plans to implement digital identity wallets across member states and secure online control and privacy within the EU by 2027.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Talyta Franca, Class 2026, Northwestern University in Qatar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.