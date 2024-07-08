Spanish authorities to use digital wallet for age verification on adult sites

By Talyta Franca • Published: 08 Jul 2024 • 14:56

Male teenager using a smartphone Credit: Shutterstock/Prostock-studio

Spanish authorities are set to deploy digital wallets to confirm users’ ages when they attempt to access adult content online, as reported by Euronews.

The initiative, known as the ‘Cartera Digital Beta’, will operate starting this autumn as a mobile app with an ‘adult age credential’ issued by the Spanish government following an ID card analysis.

Each month, the wallet will generate 30 pairs of keys for one-time use, ensuring secure identity verification, as outlined by Spain’s Minister of Digital Transformation and Public Service.

Government initiative aims to safeguard minors online

The average age for starting to consume pornography in Spain is 11 years, according to the organisation Dale Una Volta. Additionally, 90% of minors between eight and 16 have visited porn websites.

To address this, Spain will strictly regulate access to online pornography with support from the National Institute for Cybersecurity (INCIBE), aiming to prevent minors from accessing inappropriate content.

This initiative also seeks to combat the alarming 116% increase in sexual assaults committed by minors over the past five years, as reported by Spain’s Prosecutor’s Office.

Broader legislative efforts and EU integration

The pending legislation also targets emerging concerns such as AI-generated deepfake pornographic materials, aiming to criminalise their creation and distribution.

With the popular OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT, considering allowing users to create pornography and other explicit content with its products, the concern increases about the creation of fake content using unauthorised pictures of individuals, especially celebrities.

Looking ahead, Spain’s initiatives align with broader European Union plans to implement digital identity wallets across member states and secure online control and privacy within the EU by 2027.