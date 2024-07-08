Statue returns to Parish Church

By John Smith •
Published: 08 Jul 2024 • 16:32
The statue of the Virgen de los Delores back home
Credit: Carboneras Council
Religious statuary is very important in Spain and every Catholic church tries to ensure that it’s special statues are kept in perfect condition.
On Sunday, July 7, worshippers were invited to attend a Holy Mass in the church of the Parish of San Antonio de Padua de Carboneras where they would be able to see the recently restored statue of the Virgen de los Dolores.
Carboneras Mayor, Salvador Hernandez attended the ceremony alongside, council members and representatives of the various Brotherhoods in the municipality who had helped raise the funds for the restoration to take place.
Following a procession through the streets of the municipality, the Mass commenced and once the congregation had taken Eucharist, all eyes were on the statue as well as restorer Jesús Ortega Fernández who had spent the last three months working on the statue in his Motril (Axarquia) studio.
