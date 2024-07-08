“Strictest ever” new Dutch PM, Dick Schoof

By Anna Akopyan •
Dick Schoof
Credit: MinPres, X
On July 2, the Dutch King swore in Dick Schoof as the new Prime Minister, after the Independent candidate´s succession of Mark Rutte.
The 67-year-old politician was a former spy chief and has extensive expertise as head of the National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism and secretary-general at the Ministry of Justice and Security.
Although Independent, Schoof used to be part of the social-democrat PvdA for 30 years before quitting in 2019, after he had stated to longer feel close to their views.
The new Prime Minister is considered rather extremist in his views on immigration, as he has promised to bring the; “strictest-ever admission policy for asylum and the most comprehensive package for getting a grip on migration.”
Although Schoof stated “this government is against discrimination, racism and exclusion,” his ambitions coincide with the growing European uprise against immigrants and the drift to the right, far from the Democratic left that the EU has grown accustomed to.
