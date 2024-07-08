Third dog beach in Almeria opened

By John Smith • Published: 08 Jul 2024 • 17:50

Inauguration of the first dog beach in Cuevas Credit: Cuevas del Almanzora Council

The promised dog beach in Cuevas del Almanzora is now a reality and is already being enjoyed by numerous dogs and their owners.

Dog beach opened

On Friday July 5, the mayor of Cuevas, Antonio Fernández, and the Councillor for Animal Welfare, María del Mar Rico, formally inaugurated the dog beach, located on a stretch of coastline in Cala de la Invencible.

It is just over 230 metres long, located at the foot of Sierra Almagrera, and has a small parking area next to the old Blanquizares barracks as well as a scenic viewing point.

This is only the third dog beach in Almeria Province and the council say that it is situated at a beach with crystal-clear waters, fine sand and just small gravel so paws will not be hurt.

Approval took years

It has taken some years for the council to obtain approval for the beach but it persevered and was finally agreed in April following which the necessary work of getting it ready to open could be undertaken.

Finally there is an area which is clearly delineated for dogs so there can be no complaints from other beach users and the council is pleased to highlight the benefits for the health, socialisation and general well-being of dogs, as they can run, play and swim in the sea with their owners.

It is expected that the next dog beach in the Province will be opened in Mojacar once the situation with fresh water is resolved.