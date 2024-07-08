Three new starts in Alfas del Pi

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 08 Jul 2024 • 16:01
Malena Alterio filming in Javea
Credit: Ajuntament de Xabia, Facebook
Three new stars have fallen in the Alfas “Walk of Stars” path, joining the long list of famous actors, filmmakers and celebrities, exhibited in the town´s streets.
The Spanish-Argentinian actress Malena Alterio, took a photo with the new star, shining with her name, in Alfas, in one of the most visited places of Alfas del Pi.
Her name has been added alongside the Spanish actors and her co-workers Luis Zahera and Vladimir Cruz, all of whom will be celebrated for their work and impact in the streets of Alfas.
The Walk of Stars in Alfas remains to be one of biggest attractions for the visitors and is greatly popular during the Alfas del Pi film festival, playing a strong role in culture and cinematography of the Valencian Region and Spain as a whole.
