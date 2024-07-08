Two new schools will open in Calpe

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 08 Jul 2024 • 15:19

Calpe Town Hall Credit: calp_ayto, X

The increasing costs and the blocking by Generalitat made the school projects in Calpe long and challenging but now they are finally moving through.

The construction of a new IES secondary school and a new special education school Gargasindi CEE have been top priority for Calpe´s Council, considering the lack of educational resources in the municipality.

The City Council has now finally obtained the approval of the Consell to forward the tender for the works and considers that the works will be finalised by the end of 2026 if the process is not completed.

The budget for the IES school has a base of €14, 899, 419 and for the CEE Gargasidi €7,493, 415.

The mayor, Ana Sala, stated; “We have fought a lot. We had everything ready waiting for this moment to arrive and finally, we can say that in two years, if we don’t suffer any contingency, we will have the second institute and the new Gargasindi special education school.”