Wedding crasher: Food poisoning strikes wedding in Ulea

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 08 Jul 2024 • 20:20
Mass Illness at Ulea Wedding
Image: Shutterstock/ Nicoleta Ionescu
AROUND forty people fell ill with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea during a wedding celebration held at a restaurant in Ulea on July 6. The affected guests began feeling unwell after midnight.
Approximately two hundred people attended the event, many from Lorca and other towns in the region. Around three in the morning, emergency services received a call reporting a possible food poisoning outbreak, with about twenty people having driven themselves to Morales Meseguer Hospital in Murcia.
Emergency Medical Services dispatched two ambulances to the scene, one from the Primary Care Emergency Service based in Archena. They treated 11 affected guests on-site, while another 12 made their way to the hospital.
Fortunately, none of the nearly forty affected people required hospitalisation, and their conditions are reportedly improving. Ulea’s mayor, Víctor Manuel López, noted that this incident is unprecedented in the restaurant’s 20-year history of hosting events.
The Regional Health Ministry has begun an investigation through its Food Safety and Zoonosis Service to determine the cause of this mild poisoning, collecting samples for laboratory analysis.
