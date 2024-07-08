By Anna Ellis • Updated: 08 Jul 2024 • 15:54

Wind and waves: Global sailors shine at Viana do Castelo. Image: Real Club Náutico Torrevieja.

Vian do Castelo, Portugal, recently hosted a significant sailing event, drawing participation from 51 countries.

The event was represented by 427 sailors, 108 coaches, and over 900 supporters.

The Viana do Castelo Yacht Club, with its extensive 6,000 square metres of facilities, three stands, and numerous volunteers, served as an excellent venue for the competition.

Exceptional Skill

During the event, sailors from (RCNT) — David, Carlota, and Leo — navigated the challenging weather conditions with exceptional adaptability and skill, delivering thrilling performances on the water despite the obstacles.

The final day of competition commenced at 10:40 AM on July 1, with the D flags of the Men Gold and Women Gold fleets signalling the start of the races.

Competitors contended with a steady wind blowing from 330º, which initially clocked in at 13 knots and increased to 17 knots by the third race.

All fleets completed three races throughout the day.

Each race highlighted the sailors’ skill and determination as they expertly manoeuvred their boats along the course, demonstrating remarkable precision and competitive spirit.