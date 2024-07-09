21 Working Women

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 7:00
21 Women
Credit: Jessica Hooghiemstra
The Dutch photographer, Jessica Hooghiemstra collaborated with the Benitachell Department of Equality for the project 21 Women.
The project highlighted 21 women from the municipality who combined a professional career with family life.
The women united for the photo session, representing the first generation of women from Benitachell who live a life simultaneously full of family and work. For most, this lifestyle is something that their mothers couldn´t afford to do in the past.
The photographs, celebrating the confidence and the diversity of the women, will be displayed at an art exhibition in the Netherlands and later in Costa Blanca; Benitachell or Javea.
