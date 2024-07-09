By Anna Ellis •
Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 15:40
Alicante shines in Oviedo: Showcasing culinary excellence. Image: Alicante City & Beach.
Alicante has showcased its culinary delights in Oviedo, the “Spanish Capital of Gastronomy”.
Alicante’s Councillor for Tourism, Ana Poquet, expressed her excitement about presenting Alicante’s gastronomic offerings, along with its beautiful beaches, rich culture, and leisure activities.
“We are thrilled to be in Oviedo to showcase Alicante’s culinary delights as part of our successful tourist diversification efforts,” the councillor confirmed.
Poquet emphasised the privilege of experiencing Oviedo’s success as the current “Capital of Gastronomy,” a title Alicante hopes to inherit next year.
Oviedo’s Mayor Alfredo Canteli shared insights into how the title “Spanish Capital of Gastronomy” has significantly boosted tourism and the local economy.
“This recognition has transformed Oviedo into a bustling tourist hub,” the mayor noted, praising the local hoteliers for their constant efforts in organising diverse activities and special menus that have elevated Oviedo’s profile.
The gastronomic event featured a menu highlighting Alicante’s specialities, including salted fish, “coca amb tonyna,” candied artichoke, and two rice dishes.
Fernando Nieto from La Vendimia Restaurant prepared an Iberian secret with vegetables, while Óscar Cerdá from Jorge Gastrobar Restaurant presented a sweet senyoret rice.
For dessert, guests enjoyed a tartlet with nougat mousse, all paired with wines from DO Alicante.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
