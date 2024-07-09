By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 14:11

Amerador Beach: Pristine waters confirmed by experts. Image: Ayuntamiento de El Campello.

The Institute of Coastal Ecology has certified that the waters of Amerador Beach in El Campello are in excellent condition.

This certification is based on a scientific report by the Institute, which is focused on conserving ecosystems in the Valencian Community.

The Institute conducts scientific analyses when requested by the City Council.

Latest Analysis

The latest analysis was requested on June 19 after a pump failure at the Alkabir wastewater station.

Even though it was believed that the spill did not reach the water, the Institute was asked to test the water to be sure.

Free from Bacteria

The results showed no enterococci or Escherichia coli, meaning the water is free from these bacteria.

Beach Councilor Rafa Galvañ emphasized the importance of these tests for ensuring the safety and quality of the beach waters.

Gabriel Soler, the scientific director of the Institute, confirmed that the water is clean and safe.

The Institute of Coastal Ecology provides research and advice on environmental studies and projects, aiming to conserve and sustainably use natural resources, especially in coastal areas.