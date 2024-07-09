By Anna Akopyan • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 9:00

Discovered tombstone Credit: Javea Council

An 18th century tombstone found in Javea, Casa Bolufer, bringing back the town´s past to the present day in an extraordinary archaeological piece.

The tombstone was discovered during archaeological works prior to the renovation of Casa Bolufer and is quadrangular in shape, made of rough stone. The tombstone reads; “Here lies Carlos Trilles, died on the day August 18, year 176? (the number is illegible).”

According to the municipal archaeologist, Ximo Bolufer, who consulted the heraldic work on Javea, Carlos Trilles i Andres was born in 1724. The date of his death, however, has not been recorded. Further information about the Trilles family showed that they had two graves in the Church of San Bartolome.

Bolufer stated that “surely” the repaving works carried out on the church-fortress in 1884, caused many of the tombstones to be concealed, destroyed or as this case, recovered and reused in other buildings.