Ancient fishing reenactment in Fuengirola

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 21:21
Ancient Fishing Reenactment
Photo: Facebook ayuntamiento Fuengirola
Boliches beach in Fuengirola was host to a revival and a homage to the almost forgotten local tradition of fish trawling.
The trawling, or ‘codend throw’, is the ancient art of beach fishing that is has often been represented in historical paintings of the Málaga coastline. While not currently permitted by law, it has been a symbol of the Costa del Sol’s culture and community for 100s of years. This event sought to recall the ancient tradition and celebrate true local culture. The event event surprised many passers-by on Boliches beach this week around the boathouse area and the Los Náufragos beach bar.
Usually held twice a year, and coinciding with the Virgin of Carmen fair and the Virgin of Boliches fair on August 15, it is dedicated to all those families on the Costa del Sol through history who used to make their living from the sea.
In order to be able to hold the event, all the relevant permits were requested from the local government, and all the fish caught during the reenactment had to be returned the sea.
