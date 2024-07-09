By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 14:29

Beach Fest returns: Four days of music and fun in Gandia. Image: Ayuntamiento de Gandia.

Gandia will host its sixth Pirata Beach Festival from July 10 to 13, drawing an expected crowd of over 100,000 people for four days of music and fun.

Councillor for Festivities, Balbina Sendra, praised the festival as a “strong and brave bet” by the organisers and noted its significant positive impact on local commerce, hospitality, and the accommodation industry.

National Reference

She highlighted that the festival, now a national reference, continues to grow and attract thousands of visitors, which is already boosting local accommodations.

Duke Abengózar, the promoter of Pirata Beach Fest, expressed his satisfaction with the festival’s reception, stating that it has become the second most important rock and rap festival in Spain, only behind ViñaRock.

Preparations Underway

Abengózar noted that preparations are well underway, with a camping area set to accommodate 5,000 people.

He mentioned the high demand for various types of accommodations, as the demographic of attendees has matured and now seeks diverse lodging options.