Benidorm Fest is coming back

Nebulossa performing
Credit: Nebulossa, Facebook
On July 8, the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazon, the president of RTVE and Benidorm´s mayor, Toni Perez, announced the return of the famous Benidorm Fest, to be held in January 2025.
The presentation of the Fest was attended by the Eurovision contestants, Mery Bass and Mark Dasousa from Nebulossa. The duo expressed their gratitude to Benidorm Fest and its role in transforming their lives; “The Benidorm Fest is a very large platform, which not only gives you promotion, but also creates an environment; a microclimate with your colleagues, where everyone is winning.”
Nebulossa, a duo from Ondarra, reached 26, 8 million views for their single Zorra, after their participation in the 2024 Eurovision Contest. In 2025, newly discovered musicians will be chosen to represent Spain in the next Eurovision contest.
The next Benidorm Fest will be held on January 26 with the semi-finals on January 28 and 30 and the grand final on February 1. The event is guaranteed to have international media representation and will mark Benidorm as the city of culture and development.
Carlos Mazon highlighted; “Just as RTVE is finding new audiences with the Benidorm Fest, Benidorm and the Valencian Community are finding new tourists. Alicante talent and Nebulossa is a great example of this.” He expressed the impact of the event, anticipating it in January; “Benidorm Fest is a platform that is probably one of the best there is to show that talent to the world.”
