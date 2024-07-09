Calpe´s pavilion finally completed

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 10:00

Calpe´s mayor in the sports pavilion Credit: Ayuntamiento de Calp, Facebook

The renovation works in the Domingo Crespo pavilion are finally complete; finished within two months, with the €161, 536 from Soluciones Deportivas Ibaizabal.

The Domingo Crespo pavilion is the most used interior sports facility in Calpe, built in 1983. It has since played a huge part in the local community, being the venue for social gatherings and high-level sports tournaments including the Pau Gasol first-class basketball championship and Juan Carlos Navarro campuses.

After more than 20 years of use, the wooden platform of the pavilion was in a poor state and had to be remodelled. The works completed included the removal of the old floor and an installation of the new floor in an area of 1247 square metres, made of solid 22mm thick press-dried beech planks, nailed to 30mm high laminated wood.

The new platform will not only benefit the existing sports clubs but will allow for practise of more types of sports and with its high quality, will reflect the importance of the sports building and its use in the municipality.