Costa Calida exciting events & activities

Gastro Events

IN an exciting addition to the Jubilee Year celebrations, Caravaca de la Cruz welcomes two new gastro events this July. The first is a ‘clandestine dinner’ on Thursday, July 25, at a secret location to be disclosed only to attendees upon arrival. This event promises a fusion of tradition and modernity, encouraging guests to dress in colours inspired by Caravaca’s flag and offering medieval-themed surprises for the bold. Chef Coral García of Caravaca’s renowned ‘El Horno’ restaurant will craft a thematic menu, complemented by regional wines and entertainment, all available for €58 per person through www.yaaas.es.

Following this clandestine affair, on Friday, July 26, the Plaza de San Juan de la Cruz will host the ‘Noche Viva’ public celebration. Organized by YAAAS also, this lively event will feature music by Stolen and DJ Beretta, along with a gastro area and artisan workshops, offering free admission to all. These events, part of the Jubilee Year of the Vera Cruz 2024 program, aim to blend cultural charm with culinary delights, further enriching summer in the region.

Fan Futura Festival

FAN FUTURA, the popular summer festival previously held in San Javier, will take place in Los Alcázares this year. The event is scheduled for July 26 and 27 at Parque del Gonio, a 36,000 square-metre venue located at Avenida Radio Baliza Óscar and Paseo del Gonio de Los Narejos.

The fourth year of the festival features notable artists such as Arcángel, Trueno, María Becerra, Cruz Cafuné, Israel B, Lia Kali, Recycled J, and Ovy on the Drums. General admission passes are priced at €54, while VIP passes cost €99. Single-day tickets are available for €39 for both Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at www.fanfutura.com.

Festival lineup: Friday, July 26: Arcángel, María Becerra, Ovy on the Drums, Recycled J, Walls, Xavibo, Micro TDH, Soge Culebra, Pol Granch, Pipiolas, Vatocholo, Cris Deluxe, Diego Armando, Don Fluor, Gidi, Jeatz, Kinara, Mala Cotton, Maxvill, and Sami.

Saturday, July 27: Trueno, Cruz Cafuné, Abhir, Lia Kali, Israel B, Besmaya, Luna Ki, Selecta, Teo Lucadamo, Taao, Stivi Joes, Barder, Diego Armando, Dlpin, Johnny’s Drama, Jota Maro, Kutxu, Madbel, Paul Martin, and Yosef.

Swing Band

THE Alley Palais Family Entertainment Centre, located in Camposol Commercial B, Mazarrón, is pleased to announce the return of the fabulous Troupers Swing Band due to high public demand. The event is scheduled for Friday, July 19. As the only purpose-built sports and entertainment venue in the area, the Alley Palais Family Entertainment Centre is excited to host this much-anticipated performance.

Tickets for the event are priced at €10, which includes entry into a raffle supporting the MABS Cancer Support Charity. This event not only promises an evening of exceptional music but also supports a worthy cause. For more information or to purchase tickets, interested parties can call 602 42 01 67 or email milesbetterevents@gmail.com. The Alley Palais Family Entertainment Centre looks forward to welcoming the community for a night of entertainment and charity.

Summer Vibes

DESTINATION Zambuca, located in Puerto de Mazarrón, invites locals and tourists to enjoy their renowned chiringuito (beach bar). Guests can try a variety of cocktails, refreshing drinks, and delectable food. The venue is perfect for those looking to relax with family and friends, offering stunning views and an ideal spot for capturing memorable photos on their terrace.

On Friday, July 26, the 8-piece band Soulfully Yours will be performing a mix of soul, disco, and funk. The event, featuring Costa Calida Radio’s DJ Damien, starts at 8 pm. Tickets are priced at a flat rate of €10 and can be purchased directly from the chiringuito, CCI Radio, or The Clover at Condado de Alhama.

Rawr-some Summer

THIS summer, Los Alcázares welcomes a spectacular dinosaur exhibition. From July to August, visitors can travel back 65 million years to encounter 100 life-sized dinosaurs, including Triceratops and the mighty Megalodon jaw, displayed along Avenida de la Libertad’s esplanade near CECOPAL.

Mayor Mario Cervera and Deputy Mayor María José Benzal previewed the exhibit, highlighting its appeal to families. They encouraged everyone to explore these ancient creatures. Organiser Javier Turiel described the interactive features, such as excavation zones, dinosaur parades, photo spots, and inflatables, catering to all ages.

The star attraction, a 13-metre Tyrannosaurus rex, promises to amaze. The park opens daily from 7 pm to 11 pm. Tickets are priced at €10 for adults and €8 for children, available on-site and at ‘www.entradasdinosexpo.janto.es’. Los Alcázares is proud to host this exhibition before it travels to Valencia and Barcelona, offering a thrilling summer experience for all.

