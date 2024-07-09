Countdown to Malaga Fair

By Adam Woodward • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 20:46

Image from Malaga fair August, 14, 2009. Credit: klublu/Shutterstock.com

Next month on August 16, locals and visitors alike will be getting dressed up and heading off to Malaga city for one of Spain’s hippest and most popular street parties, the Malaga fair.

This year it is on between August 17 and 24 with the opening ceremony in the city centre lit up with lights and a firework show, and it looks like it will be the busiest ever.

Biggest summer fair

The Feria de Malaga, celebrated every August in the city, is the biggest summer fair of its kind in Spain and it’s more popular every year. The fair comes in 2 parts, the Day Fair and the Night Fair, both equally as enjoyable.

Decorated with lights and flowers, the streets of the city fill with visitors to watch the parades and dances with music in all corners of the centre. There will also be activities for the children next to the shows that might appeal more to grown-ups. The Day Fair tends to finish at around 6pm for a brief siesta before resuming at the night fair.

Night Fair

Afterwards for the Night Fair, a change of location. Held at the Real del Cortijo de Torres a little out of town, there will be the traditional casetas (party tents), market stalls, live performances, and a fairground.

The party starts about 9.00pm and lasts until late very late. There are night time bus services laid on to the surrounding towns so that no one has to drive home.

Accommodation in the city is scarce, so make sure to book hotels or guest houses as early as possible