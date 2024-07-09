By Anna Ellis •
Explore Dénia's castle after dark: Summer night tours announced. Image: Ayuntamiento de Denia.
Various activities this summer will highlight the Castle in Denia, a site of Cultural Interest, throughout the summer.
One such activity is the “Visit the Castle at Night” programme, extending the monument’s opening hours from 8:00.PM to midnight, from Monday to Sunday, from July 1 to September 15.
Visitors can enjoy a stroll through the site as the sun sets and into the night.
This nocturnal opening of the Castle is complemented by the guided tour “From Fortress Palace to Renaissance Palace. The Evolution of the Castle’s Palatial Structures,” available to the public from Tuesday to Saturday at 8:30.PM.
The summer programme is rounded off with the guided tour series “Discover the Castle,” available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 11:30.AM and 7:00.PM in Spanish; on Fridays at 11:30.AM and 7:00.PM in Valencian; and from Monday to Friday at 11:30.AM in English.
The meeting point is at the base of the Torre del Consell, in front of the ticket kiosk.
These guided tours are included in the cost of admission without any additional charges.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
