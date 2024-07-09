Extended opening hours for medical centres

By Adam Woodward • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 21:10

Image of Churriana health centre. Credit: Google maps - Esteban Zamora

Health centres in the Costa del Sol health district adapt their opening hours in summer

Public medical healthcare centres in the Costa del Sol region are to adjust their summer opening hours to adapt to the needs of the public and ensure health care to both locals and visitors. An extended timetable for healthcare will ensure the increased number of visitors will not affect the medical service.

Attending the public more hours in summer

From July 15 until September 15 the areas of San Miguel and Arroyo de Miel, adjust the new opening hours of their public health centres, from 8 in the morning until 8 in the evening. Likewise, in Las Lagunas, Mijas, Las Albarizas, Leganitos and San Pedro de Alcántara in Marbella, as well as west Estepona, they will be staying open attending the public in the extended timetable.

The First Aid Emergency Services (SUAP) in San Miguel, Arroyo de la Miel are running from 8am to 8pm, while in Las Lagunas, Las Albarizas, San Pedro and Estepona west, they are staying open 24 hours a day.

All other Costa del Sol health district centres not mentioned above will keep to their regular schedules of 8am to 3pm.