First Heatwave of the Season

By Adam Woodward • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 17:42

Hotting up in Malaga Shutterstock/ aleks333

Temperatures are set to soar this weekend to 40º in parts of the Costa del Sol. The heat, is driven by an inward bound breeze from across the Mediterranean.

This type of sea breeze, known as the ‘Terral’ in Malaga, is often associated with cooler temperatures, except at this time of year when it can cause the city of Malaga and many inland towns to heat up considerably.

Water, hydrating foods, salads and gazpacho recommended

So far, summer has been reasonably clement in comparison with other years, and June was one of the rainiest in a long time. But as expected, that is about to change, and so plenty of water, hydrating foods such as salads and gazpacho to help ward off heatstroke, as well as taking shelter during the hottest parts of the day are all recommended.

The warmest of these summer winds will likely be more noticeable in the Guardalhorce valley, which stretches from Ardales to Coín and onto Alhaurín de la Torre, where the thermometers are expected to peak at around 40º. Malaga is expected to be slightly less stifling at 26º, but temperatures may reach as high as 37º in Estepona on Friday.

Risk of storms and hail

At this time of year it is a good idea to keep an eye on the weather reports for storms, hail and sudden heavy rain. Temperatures should remain reasonably favourable in most other parts of Andalusia, however it could be a sultry weekend for Ronda and Antequera.