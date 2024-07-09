France targeted by Almeria Provincial Council

By John Smith •
Agreement to promote Almeria in France
Credit: Almeria Provincial Council
The Provincial Council of Almeria is teaming up with online travel company lastminute.com to promote the attractions of Almeria in France.
The travel company operates in 58 countries with their offers translated to more than 20 different languages, offering accommodation in 2.1 million properties and access to more than 400 air and rail transport providers.
This promotion is being launched in order to capitalise on the direct air connections available for holidaymakers between Almeria and Paris.
The online campaign has already started and will remain active until September 30 and marketing emails will be sent to targeted users who, to date, have not purchased trips to Almeria with a potential reach of one million clients.
According to Turespaña data, at the beginning of 2022 France had a population of 67.8 million inhabitants, of which 80 per cent were happy to travel, although the majority tend to holiday in France whilst about 20 per cent travelled internationally so there is a significant opportunity to increase the number of French tourists to Almeria.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
