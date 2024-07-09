France targeted by Almeria Provincial Council

By John Smith • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 10:27

Agreement to promote Almeria in France Credit: Almeria Provincial Council

The Provincial Council of Almeria is teaming up with online travel company lastminute.com to promote the attractions of Almeria in France.

The travel company operates in 58 countries with their offers translated to more than 20 different languages, offering accommodation in 2.1 million properties and access to more than 400 air and rail transport providers.

Flights between Almeria and Paris

This promotion is being launched in order to capitalise on the direct air connections available for holidaymakers between Almeria and Paris.

The online campaign has already started and will remain active until September 30 and marketing emails will be sent to targeted users who, to date, have not purchased trips to Almeria with a potential reach of one million clients.

Large potential market

According to Turespaña data, at the beginning of 2022 France had a population of 67.8 million inhabitants, of which 80 per cent were happy to travel, although the majority tend to holiday in France whilst about 20 per cent travelled internationally so there is a significant opportunity to increase the number of French tourists to Almeria.