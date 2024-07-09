By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 9:15

Game on in Benejúzar: Inaugural tennis, paddle, and futsal tournament. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benejúzar.

The Benejúzar Athletic Club is hosting its inaugural Open Tennis, Paddle, and Futsal Tournament.

The tournament is set to take place at the local sports facilities on various days until July 21.

Participants will have the chance to compete for various prizes across different categories.

Open To All

This event is open to all sports enthusiasts, aiming to promote and encourage athletic participation among the residents of Benejúzar and nearby towns.

The tennis competition will feature men’s and women’s categories, while the paddle tennis competition will be divided into men’s, women’s, and mixed groups.

The matches will follow a direct elimination format with a consolation bracket and will use a golden ball.

Winners in each category will receive commemorative trophies and cash prizes, with additional gifts from sponsors for players in the consolation bracket.

Futsal Championship

The futsal championship will be conducted in a group stage format, leading to a final phase.

Matches will be officiated by certified referees, and the top two teams will receive trophies and cash prizes.

All registered participants will receive a welcome pack containing various gifts from sponsors, including water, fruit, and a commemorative tournament t-shirt.

Additionally, water will be provided throughout the matches to help players cope with the high temperatures.

Registration Fee

The registration fee is €20 per player for tennis and paddle tennis, and €150 per team for futsal.

Interested participants can register by contacting Víctor at (+34) 647900615 or Borja at (+34) 691082946.