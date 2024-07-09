By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 16:48

Elche’s Tourism Councillor, Irene Ruíz, has announced the return of the “En Forma” beach fitness programme in Elche.

This initiative will take place on the beaches of Arenales del Sol and El Altet, with an expansion this year to include activities on La Marina beaches for the first time.

“Our beaches provide an ideal setting for staying fit, which is why the Council is once again supporting the ‘En Forma’ program, catering to all age groups,” stated Irene Ruíz.

Free to Join

The activities will continue until August 31 and are completely free, requiring no prior registration.

The fitness sessions will run from 9:00.AM to 10:00.AM in the morning.

In Arenales del Sol, sessions will be held on Mondays and Thursdays in front of the new municipal offices currently under construction.

El Altet

On El Altet beach, they will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays near the watchtower.

In La Marina, the sessions are scheduled for Wednesdays and Saturdays, also near the watchtower.

Led by qualified instructors, the sessions are designed for participants of all fitness levels, focusing on maintenance exercises rather than intense physical demands.

The City Council encourages residents and visitors alike to take part in this initiative, promoting a healthy lifestyle amidst the scenic backdrop of Elche’s beaches during the summer season.