By Anna Ellis •
Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 13:25
Get ready to shine: Quesada’s multicolour parade. Image: Ayuntamiento de Quesada.
Join the festivities on Saturday, August 3 at 10:00.PM for the traditional Multicolour Parade in celebration of Quesada’s urbanisation festivities.
The parade will kick off from the Avenida de las Naciones.
A panel of judges will be located throughout the parade route to assess the various costumes.
Four cash prizes will be awarded to the winners in the group category: First Prize of €600, Second Prize of €400, Third Prize of €200, and Fourth Prize of €150.
People of all ages are welcome to participate.
Registration is free and must be done at the Information Office of Rojales Town Hall by Friday, July 26, 2024, before 2:00 PM.
To register, visit the office during its opening hours and complete the registration form with personal details.
For group registration, provide the name, surname, ID, and telephone number of the group leader. A minimum of eight people per group are required to participate.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
