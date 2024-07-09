By Anna Ellis •
Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 15:06
Get up and run: Gandia launches scenic running programme. Image: Ayuntamiento de Gandia.
Gandia’s Tourism Councillor, Balbina Sendra, has confirmed the ‘Get Up Running’ programme.
This initiative includes several training days where participants will run routes ranging from 8 to 9 kilometres.
“You don’t need to be in excellent physical condition to join in, as all the routes will be of low difficulty,” assured the Councillor for Sports, Jesús Naveiro.
He emphasised that regardless of their running pace, no participant will be left alone at any time.
All runs will start from the roundabout at the Nautical Club on the beach (Passeig Maritim Neptú, No. 2) at 8:30.AM, and will occur every Saturday from July 13 to August 17, except for August 10.
Each route will be guided by various members of the Running Club El Garbí and will cover “extraordinary and emblematic landscapes and places in the city such as the Alqueria del Duc, the port of Gandia, and the beach of Venice, among others.”
Registration costs €4 per route, or €11 for all routes.
The fee includes a refreshment service with fruit and water, accident insurance, a guide, and a T-shirt.
Interested individuals can sign up on the Club’s website: ccelgarbi.org, where more information about each route is also available.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
