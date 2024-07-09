Golf Tournament for cancer charity

By Adam Woodward • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 20:59

Benalmadena councillor at charity event Credit. AECC

AECC organise golf tournament at Torrequebrada Golf Club to raise money and awareness for cancer charity in Benalmadena.

Benalmadena councillor, Presi Aguilera, accompanied by other councillors from the town hall, and as well representatives of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), were present at the sixth edition of the ‘Carlos Gil Memorial Golf Tournament’, organised by AECC of the Benalmádena – Torremolinos branch, at the Torrequebrada Golf Club House on July 7.

Attended by over 200 people.

The event, attended by over 200 people, underlined the importance of charitable nature of the tournament in raising funds to help those suffering from cancer and increase for more funding for their work, research and new therapies.

Aguilera thanked the crowd for their record participation in the event, as well as the organisers for their efforts on this initiative, raising awareness and encouraging the community to donate and get involved.

Helping patients with cancer

In addition to working for cancer research, the Spanish Association Against Cancer focuses on helping patients, especially those with fewer resources. Currently, the Association’s free services for patients and family members include medical-health advice, a general guidance service that clarifies doubts related to diagnosis, nursing and the side effects of treatments. They also provide psychological care, advice and support in coping with the emotional stress brought about by the disease and its treatments, and also social care, informing families and sufferers of social benefits and resources available to them.

The AECC counts on more than 30,000 people volunteers across the country whose work covers various areas of activity such as support, presence in hospitals or the organisation of events.