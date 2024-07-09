Gymnasts from Calpe win 4 national titles

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 18:00

Calpe gymnasts Credit: Ayuntamiento de Calp, Facebook

The Gimnasia Calpe Club won four national titles in the Spanish Team Championship held in Zaragoza in the weekend of July 6-7.

In Team Benjamin, the Club has won the title of Spanish Champion with the first place for Liza Voloshina and Aprrilia Kolobneva. Team Alevin came 4th in Spain, where Olga Zyablova was 5th in freehands, Sofia Shakhanova 4th in ball and Victoria Ureche 2nd in clubs.

The children´s B team came 3rd in Spain, with Ada Ivchenko 1st in hoop, Anna Maria Lebedeva 1st in rope and Kaori Castellanos 6th in clubs.

In the A´s children´s team, Club Calpe was positioned 7th in Spain and achieved the national diploma; Ainhoa Abad takes 3rd position in hoop, 2nd in rope and Taissiia Riabtceva 8th in clubs.

“Congratulations to all our wonderful gymnasts and our super coaches Montse, Xuz, Olga and Rosa for these fantastic results and making us enjoy this competition so much,” stated the Club. “We take our hats off,”