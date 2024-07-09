Gymnasts from Calpe win 4 national titles

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 18:00
Calpe gymnasts
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Calp, Facebook
The Gimnasia Calpe Club won four national titles in the Spanish Team Championship held in Zaragoza in the weekend of July 6-7.
In Team Benjamin, the Club has won the title of Spanish Champion with the first place for Liza Voloshina and Aprrilia Kolobneva. Team Alevin came 4th in Spain, where Olga Zyablova was 5th in freehands, Sofia Shakhanova 4th in ball and Victoria Ureche 2nd in clubs.
The children´s B team came 3rd in Spain, with Ada Ivchenko 1st in hoop, Anna Maria Lebedeva 1st in rope and Kaori Castellanos 6th in clubs.
In the A´s children´s team, Club Calpe was positioned 7th in Spain and achieved the national diploma; Ainhoa Abad takes 3rd position in hoop, 2nd in rope and Taissiia Riabtceva 8th in clubs.
“Congratulations to all our wonderful gymnasts and our super coaches Montse, Xuz, Olga and Rosa for these fantastic results and making us enjoy this competition so much,” stated the Club. “We take our hats off,”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.