Improved transportation in Benissa

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 8:00
Benissa road
Credit: Ajuntament de Benissa, Facebook
The Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility awarded €19,8 million to the complementary works of the N-332 highway in Benissa.
The Benissa bypass, in service since July 2022, has by now allowed the division of local traffic and long-distance traffic, improving road safety, reducing travel times and mitigating pollution. The bypass will now be improved even further with a plan to widen the platform to a length close to 2 km.
The current bidirectional platform will now have two lanes in each direction, building a direct branch for movement from the AP-7 motorway to Calpe, which will greatly reduce travel time. Alongside Calpe, a connection will be established with the tourist area of Javea, which has high traffic intensity in the summer.
A connection to Teulada will also be created, as the section from Benissa to Teulada already has an average daily traffic of almost 20,000 vehicles per day.
The works will create 1,800 m of service roads, linking to the neighbouring municipalities. An access link to the La Pedrera industrial estate will also be executed, eliminating the existing intersection to ensure road safety.
The project will also include a 174 m span of pedestrian and cycling area, making trips through Benissa easier and faster for all road users.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.