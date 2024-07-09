Improved transportation in Benissa

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 8:00

Benissa road Credit: Ajuntament de Benissa, Facebook

The Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility awarded €19,8 million to the complementary works of the N-332 highway in Benissa.

The Benissa bypass, in service since July 2022, has by now allowed the division of local traffic and long-distance traffic, improving road safety, reducing travel times and mitigating pollution. The bypass will now be improved even further with a plan to widen the platform to a length close to 2 km.

The current bidirectional platform will now have two lanes in each direction, building a direct branch for movement from the AP-7 motorway to Calpe, which will greatly reduce travel time. Alongside Calpe, a connection will be established with the tourist area of Javea, which has high traffic intensity in the summer.

A connection to Teulada will also be created, as the section from Benissa to Teulada already has an average daily traffic of almost 20,000 vehicles per day.

The works will create 1,800 m of service roads, linking to the neighbouring municipalities. An access link to the La Pedrera industrial estate will also be executed, eliminating the existing intersection to ensure road safety.

The project will also include a 174 m span of pedestrian and cycling area, making trips through Benissa easier and faster for all road users.