International Museum Day, Benalmadena

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 21:31
Children learning to make statuettes from clay- Credit: Ayuntamiento Benalmadena Facebook
Outside Benalmadena’s Pre-Columbian Art Museum, last weekend, with a day of entertainment to celebrate International Museum Day, both adults and children enjoyed a fun day organised by the local council.
In the Plaza de la Tres Culturas, as well as inside the museum itself, the local council with the museum, hosted a day of programme of fun activities for all the family.
The heart of Benalmadena Pueblo was filled with games and craft workshops with a pre-Columbus theme and included stilt walkers, acrobats, a space dedicated to temporary tattoos, and music. The Museum also put on workshops for families and a themed treasure hunt.
The idea of this fun day was to promote the museum and encourage more people to visit and learn about the exhibits which are presented in a more accessible and family-friendly way.
The Mexican theme was accompanied by music from a Mariachi quartet and later a Cuban music trio and a dancing host to put the finishing touch to the celebrations.
