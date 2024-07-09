International Museum Day, Benalmadena

By Adam Woodward • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 21:31

Children learning to make statuettes from clay- Credit: Ayuntamiento Benalmadena Facebook

Outside Benalmadena’s Pre-Columbian Art Museum, last weekend, with a day of entertainment to celebrate International Museum Day, both adults and children enjoyed a fun day organised by the local council.

In the Plaza de la Tres Culturas, as well as inside the museum itself, the local council with the museum, hosted a day of programme of fun activities for all the family.

Stilt walkers, acrobats, a space dedicated to temporary tattoos

The heart of Benalmadena Pueblo was filled with games and craft workshops with a pre-Columbus theme and included stilt walkers, acrobats, a space dedicated to temporary tattoos, and music. The Museum also put on workshops for families and a themed treasure hunt.

Encourage more people to visit and learn about the exhibits

The idea of this fun day was to promote the museum and encourage more people to visit and learn about the exhibits which are presented in a more accessible and family-friendly way.

The Mexican theme was accompanied by music from a Mariachi quartet and later a Cuban music trio and a dancing host to put the finishing touch to the celebrations.