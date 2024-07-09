Juan Jose Perez Parker: CEO, Beniconnect

By Donna Williams • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 11:59

Juan Jose Perez Parker is in love with ‘his town’ Benidorm Credit: Juan Jose Perez Parker

Born in Spain to an English mother, Juan Jose talks about his love for the family business, his kids, football and life in general.

Juan Jose’s life choices, from turning away from a potential career in the police force to dedicating himself to the family business, are a testament to his personal and professional journey. He openly shares that this decision was the most rewarding one he ever made.

Benidorm, the town where Juan Jose’s roots lie, is not just a place for him but a part of his identity. His love for Benidorm is more than a casual affection; it is a deep-rooted emotion.

He said, ‘I have always lived in Benidorm and am very proud of it. To be quite honest, I am in love with Benidorm, my town.”

Is Benidorm worth visiting?

Elaborating, Juan Jose explained that Benidorm and the surrounding areas have a unique appeal. Because of the surrounding sea and mountains, they offer a microclimate all year round. He feels that it offers something for everyone, and that is what brings people back to the area time and again.

It is also where his English mother, Christine, found work as a rep, having previously lived in Mallorca. Here, she met his coach driver father, Juan Jose, found love, married and had two children, Juan Jose and his brother James.

Juan Jose initially joined the family business of Autocares Grupo Benidorm in 2006, alongside studying in the police force to be a criminologist. However, the business really took off, and he had to decide which direction to take. As he shared, “I obviously chose the family business, and here I am!”

Beniconnect: Affordable shuttle and private transfers

His decision to focus on the family business proved to be a turning point as the business flourished. In 2010, they established Beniconnect to find more work for their coaches. However, they did not fully appreciate its potential. As Juan Jose reflected, “We never anticipated the significant role Beniconnect would play in the growth of both companies.”.

Today, the company boasts a large fleet and a dedicated staff. However, the journey to this success was not without its challenges. Overcoming a bad reputation from the previous owners and a lack of funding to secure newer vehicles were just a few of the hurdles.

“Transport companies from the area used to laugh at us saying, ‘Where do these think they are going?’” he shared. Yet, with unwavering determination, hard work, and a commitment to excellent customer service, they built a reputable company that Juan Jose is understandably very proud of.

Fatherhood is my greatest achievement

Juan Jose is clearly very family-oriented. When asked what his biggest achievement in life so far was, he replied without hesitation, “Without a doubt, that would be becoming a father. My kids are the best thing I have done or will ever do.” In fact, when not working, Juan Jose loves nothing more than lavishing attention on his daughter, Claudia, five, and Miguel, his three-year-old son.

When not spending time as a doting dad, Juan Jose likes to indulge in his love of the ‘beautiful game’, including watching the Euro 24 matches. When asked about his preference for the final, he smiled and said, “I hope Spain and England get to the final, but if not, I want Spain to win all the way!!”

Juan Jose said about his dual nationality, “Although I am Spanish and I love the Spanish lifestyle, I also have my English way of being and thinking sometimes.” One frustration Juan Jose has is how laid-back the Spanish are generally. He admitted, “This really gets to me as I am very organised, and I like things to be done when I say they will be.”

When it comes to life choices, Juan Jose has a clear philosophy: “If you want something, go ahead! Fight for it and enjoy the journey.”