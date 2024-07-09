Luxury Summer Sunset Market in Estepona

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 09 Jul 2024 • 22:19

Photo: Kempinski Hotel Bahía in Estepona

An evening of art, jewellery and fashion at the Kempinski Hotel Bahía in Estepona on Thursday July 8, is showcasing this season’s exclusive products at the hotel’s first Summer Sunset Market.

Open from 6pm until 10pm, 25 stalls for everyone to browse, filled with exquisite items at this boutique evening market for everyone to browse will be the ideal way for visitors to spend a delightful evening. Open to both hotel guests and the public, there is also free and easy parking at the hotel.

The concept

The event, curated by Helen Stanley, founding member of Champagne Lifestyle Events and Fashion, has had a long career in fashion and beauty and brings her expert eye to selecting the perfect blend of stalls and items for each event she creates.

The concept of ‘Champagne Lifestyle Events & Fashion’ developed from an early idea of where Helen wanted to showcase her best designs, yet could not find a market where all exhibitors were of an equal standard, her idea was to create a designer showcase for high-end, handmade and individual creations.

By curating a list of creators of artisan products Helen has been able to bring this beautiful concept to the summer gardens of Kempinski Hotel Bahía.

Well-known local names

Well-known local names such as Chilani Skincare, Caro Kras Clothing, Trigana Swimwear, Victoria Makin Jewellery and Art, Gemstonz Silver, Mumi Bags and Jewellery, Angel Clothing Marbella and The Water Art Studio to name but a few.

This designer showcase will feature a different combination of stalls each week, and all stallholders have lovingly created each item on display. For anyone interested in reserving a stall, please contact Helen Stanley directly on 613 669 321.