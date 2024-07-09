Marbella sand back to normal

By Adam Woodward • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 21:56

Mars-like sand on San Pedro beach Photo: From Pablo Vazquez on YouTube

Complains from local community about red clay-like substance on beaches instead of sand.

Every year, local coastal councils reinforce the sand supplies on their beaches so to replace sand washed away by storms. But, it seems, Marbella used something different this year. A red material mixed in the sand provoked protests from local residents and business between Marbella and San Pedro de Alcántara.

Council acted swiftly

However, following complaints, Marbella city council acted swiftly and work has now been completed to bolster the amount of sand on the last of the beaches, La Fontanilla and La Venus-Bajadilla, in Marbella. There had been some 600,000 cubic metres of what locals had said to have been an ‘orangish-coloured material’ containing traces of clay. Complaints began when the substance was said too be staining the skin, towels and clothes of beach users and changing the colour of the sea to a cloudy mud colour.

Mystery substance

Compounding the problem, the beach shower areas and foot washes, had been left out of service.The red material provoked local residents to take to the streets to protest in June, especially concerned that sight of the material might damage the tourist industry in the area. Nonetheless, the replacement of this mystery substance with the correct sand is now said to have been completed and the golden sandy beaches are back just in time for the busiest tourist season.