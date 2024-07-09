Meerkats predict England win!

By Donna Williams • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 15:19

Mystic meerkats predict England will win Euro 2024 semi-final Credit: Pixabay:Wolfgang1958

A group of ‘mystic meerkats’ have predicted that England will win the Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands, and they haven’t been wrong yet.

Paul the octopus found fame predicting the German match results in the 2008 Euros and the 2010 World Cup. In fact, he was surprisingly accurate, with a 4 in 6 success rate in the Euros and a full house in 2010. He even predicted their shock defeat to Serbia in the Group stage.

Now, it would appear that England has its very own little oracles in the form of a group of meerkats from Drusillas Park in East Sussex. So far, they have been remarkably accurate in forecasting victories for the home team throughout the tournament.

England or Netherlands for the win?

To make their predictions, the animals choose one of two buckets, each filled with nuts, their favourite snack. Each bucket is placed side by side and has a flag on the side representing the match-playing teams. The bucket that attracts the most meerkats is deemed to be the team that will claim the win.

The meerkats have already been consulted about tomorrow’s game and have ‘declared’ that England will win and play their way into the finals. However, they did show some interest in the Netherlands bucket, so it may not go all England’s way and the Lions might need to fight for it.

Head keeper Gemma Romanis, said, “You shouldn’t doubt the mystic meerkats’ psychic powers, adding her fellow keepers have ‘everything crossed’ for England.”

One thing’s for sure, Saturday’s result was not a given by any stretch and yet England came through when it counted.

Are the mystic meerkats really psychic?… only time will tell.