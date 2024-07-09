Morata faces media backlash

By Talyta Franca •
Morata during the International Friendly match between Spain and Albania at the RCDE Stadium on March 26, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.
Alvaro Morata, the 31-year-old Spain captain, is under intense spotlight from the Spanish media ahead of Spain’s Euro 2024 semi-final against France.
Branded as an ’embarrassment’ with ‘persecution syndrome’, Morata’s comments about his potential retirement from international football have created controversy.
According to the Daily Mail, Morata suggested that Euro 2024 might be his last tournament with Spain, expressing frustration over the harsh treatment he and his family have received. “It would be easiest to move abroad.”
El Confidencial published a controversial article accusing Morata of being a ‘crybaby’ and displaying ‘immature and reprehensible behaviour’.
The piece claimed Morata felt personally persecuted, contrasting his situation with other stars like Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham who have also faced criticism.
Morata’s wife, Alice Campello, responded to the harsh coverage, arguing that the media’s approach generates unnecessary hatred.
On Instagram, she questioned the journalistic ethic and called for more supportive treatment of players, especially during critical matches.
Morata has had a challenging relationship with Spanish fans, having been receiving reactions such as being whistled at during Euro 2020.
“In Spain, it’s hard for me to be happy,” he confessed in a Daily Mail report. “In Spain there’s no respect for anything or anyone.’
Despite the media storm, Morata remains focused on the semi-final against France. He has played in all five of Spain’s matches at Euro 2024, scoring once.
His future with the national team remains uncertain, but the forward remains firmly as Spain’s captain for the Euro 2024 semi-final.
Talyta Franca, Class 2026, Northwestern University in Qatar.
