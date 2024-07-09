Nearly 60 cruise ships to arrive in Malaga

By Talyta Franca • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 19:50

Malaga Port Credit: Antonio, Flickr

Nearly 60 cruise ships are expected to dock in Malaga until September, which is expected to be the peak month.

The port of Malaga is famous for its central connections with other cities by road, train and air.

The summer season also brought a higher volume of traffic on the sea, with a significant number of visitors arriving until late September.

September expected to be the busiest month

Throughout July, August, and September, the Port of Malaga will welcome a total of 57 cruise ships, as reported by SUR.

According to the Port Authority, 11 cruise ships will visit this month, with 17 scheduled for August. The MSC Orchestra from the Mediterranean Shipping Company, which can carry 3,223 passengers, arrived from Cadiz on Saturday, July 6.

Upcoming July Arrivals

The next vessel, TUI Cruises’ Marella Voyager, with a capacity for 2,217 passengers, is set to dock on July 10, followed by Aida Cruises’ Aidastella, accommodating 2,700 passengers according to SUR.

In August, the first of 17 scheduled arrivals will be the MSC Virtuosa, capable of carrying 6,334 people. The last ship to dock in August will be on August 31.

High traffic in September

September is expected to have the highest activity. The MSC Orchestra, with a capacity of 3,223 passengers, will be the first to arrive on September 4.

The month will conclude with more 830 passengers, on September 30, raising the levels of touristic activity in the country.