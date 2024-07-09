Olympic athletes train in Benidorm

By Anna Akopyan •
Training in Benidorm
Credit: Benidorm Council
Around 350 judokas from 47 countries on five continents gathered in Benidorm in the week from July 2 until July 6 to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
For the fifth consecutive year, Benidorm became the training place for internationally acclaimed athletes who compete in the elite Olympic games.
The mayor of Benidorm, Toni Perez and the local Councilor for Sports, Javier Jorda, visited the training sessions to “encourage and wish the greatest success” to the Spanish representatives who aim to make their home country proud with exceptional achievements.
