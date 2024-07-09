Pink Power inspires donation boost for MABS Mazarron

By Catherine McGeer •
Volunteer with MABS Mazarrón today
MABS Mazarron has recently been bolstered by generous donations from compassionate people, highlighting the community’s unwavering support for the organisation. Betty, who celebrated her 80th birthday in a unique way by dyeing her hair pink, managed to raise an impressive €1,000 for MABS Mazarron. Her initiative not only marked a personal milestone but also contributed significantly to the foundation’s cause.
Similarly, Carol Hoggar chose a selfless path for her birthday celebrations, opting to request donations instead of gifts. This thoughtful gesture resulted in a donation of €210 to MABS Mazarron, reflecting her commitment to supporting those in need within the community.
Despite these heartening contributions, MABS Mazarron continues to face challenges in its mission to provide essential care. The organisation urgently seeks additional Nurses who are self-employed in Spain (autónomo) to join their Nursing Panel, specifically to offer End of Life and Respite care at their Respite Home on Camposol. Moreover, volunteers, particularly retired Nurses or Carers, are also needed to help support the Community Care Team.
Those interested in contributing their time and expertise are encouraged to reach out to MABS Mazarron via email at mazvolunteers@mabscancerfoundation.org. Every helping hand counts towards enhancing the support and care provided to those affected by cancer.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
