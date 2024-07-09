Pink Power inspires donation boost for MABS Mazarron

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 19:19

Volunteer with MABS Mazarrón today Image: Shutterstock/ Daisy Daisy

MABS Mazarron has recently been bolstered by generous donations from compassionate people, highlighting the community’s unwavering support for the organisation. Betty, who celebrated her 80th birthday in a unique way by dyeing her hair pink, managed to raise an impressive €1,000 for MABS Mazarron. Her initiative not only marked a personal milestone but also contributed significantly to the foundation’s cause.

Carol Hoggar’s Birthday Wish

Similarly, Carol Hoggar chose a selfless path for her birthday celebrations, opting to request donations instead of gifts. This thoughtful gesture resulted in a donation of €210 to MABS Mazarron, reflecting her commitment to supporting those in need within the community.

MABS Mazarron Seeks Nurses and Volunteers

Despite these heartening contributions, MABS Mazarron continues to face challenges in its mission to provide essential care. The organisation urgently seeks additional Nurses who are self-employed in Spain (autónomo) to join their Nursing Panel, specifically to offer End of Life and Respite care at their Respite Home on Camposol. Moreover, volunteers, particularly retired Nurses or Carers, are also needed to help support the Community Care Team.

Those interested in contributing their time and expertise are encouraged to reach out to MABS Mazarron via email at mazvolunteers@mabscancerfoundation.org. Every helping hand counts towards enhancing the support and care provided to those affected by cancer.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here