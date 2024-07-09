Pulled from mud in Mojacar

By John Smith •
Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 17:21
A similar ladder tender was used for the rescue
Credit: Consorcio de Bomberos del Poniente Almeriense
At 10am on Tuesday July 9, the 112 emergency service received a call saying that it appeared that someone was in trouble in the Rio Aguas lagoon area.
Emergency services including three tenders from the Levante Firefighters Consortium as well as Guardia Civil and an ambulance attended and discovered a young man trapped in the mud in one of the sugar cane fields.
It is not known how or why the 24-year-old got into such difficulty but the fact that he was stuck to his waist in an area that was difficult to reach didn’t help the rescuers.
The Fire Brigade had a tender with a long ladder and crane so one of the officers was winched into place above him, allowing the man to be extracted from the mud and taken to safety on the main road within the municipality of Mojacar.
Once attended to, rescuers discovered that he had been stuck since early evening on Monday July 8 and he was rushed off to the Mojacar Health Centre for examination.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
