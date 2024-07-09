Regenerating water in Benidorm and beyond

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 12:00

The water plan Credit: Benidorm Council

Benidorm City Council sets to promote the Regenerated Water Master Plan, aiming to expand water use for irrigation and washing throughout the city.

To achieve this, the water management concessionaire company, Hidraqua, has been asked to develop a project that will allow the deployment of the network of pipes to bring regenerated water from the WWTP´s tertiary treatment plant to all the nearing municipalities.

The Councilor for the Water Cycle, Jose Ramon Gonzales de Zarate highlighted the project´s benefits; “With this we achieve double savings; drinking water and money.”

It was revealed that currently only32 per cent of the volume of regenerated water obtained is being used for watering the parks, gardens and streets of Benidorm. The Councilor expressed the motivation to expand this; “There is almost 70 per cent of that water that we are not yet using due to the lack of a wide and complete distribution network, so the potential for reuse is very high.”

During the Drought Monitoring Committee, the Water Cycle Councilor and the municipal technicians stated to the public that there are no need for concerns, as “the supply is fully guaranteed in Benidorm and in the rest of the municipalities of the Marina Baixa.”