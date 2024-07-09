Trending:

Serious injuries in Torrox-Costa collision

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 17:32

Emergency services assist after a serious collision Image: Shutterstock/ Giovanni Cardillo

TWO people were seriously injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a cyclist in Torrox-Costa on the morning of July 9. The incident occurred at kilometre 287 of the old National Motorway 340, near Calaceite Beach.

Details of the Incident Near Calaceite Beach

The cyclist, a 74-year-old man, and the motorcyclist, a woman in her 30s from Nerja, were both injured in the crash. The cause of the accident is currently unknown. Witnesses quickly provided assistance and alerted emergency services, the Guardia Civil, and the local police. The cyclist sustained a severe head injury due to the collision and subsequent fall. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the collision.

