Serious injuries in Torrox-Costa collision

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 17:32
Emergency services assist after a serious collision
Image: Shutterstock/ Giovanni Cardillo
TWO people were seriously injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a cyclist in Torrox-Costa on the morning of July 9. The incident occurred at kilometre 287 of the old National Motorway 340, near Calaceite Beach.
The cyclist, a 74-year-old man, and the motorcyclist, a woman in her 30s from Nerja, were both injured in the crash. The cause of the accident is currently unknown. Witnesses quickly provided assistance and alerted emergency services, the Guardia Civil, and the local police. The cyclist sustained a severe head injury due to the collision and subsequent fall. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the collision.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.