By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 15:02

Spring spectacle: Fin whales thrill visitors along Dénia's shores. Image: Ayuntamiento de Denia.

Dénia and its coastline are becoming a top spot to see fin whales, thanks to the Cabo de San Antonio Marine Reserve.

Each spring, these whales migrate from the southern Ligurian Sea in Italy to the cooler Atlantic Ocean, passing close to Dénia and Jávea.

Key Points

Toni Martínez, head of the Dénia Coast Guard, says that Capes of San Antonio and Nao are key points where whales can be seen close to the shore.

The common rorqual is the largest animal in the Mediterranean Sea and is important for the ecosystem.

Increased Sightings

Whale sightings have increased in the last 15 years due to more awareness and observation.

After passing Dénia, the whales head to the Atlantic through the Strait of Gibraltar, then move north along the coasts of Portugal to Galicia and the Cantabrian Sea.

Despite the advancements, there are still many questions about their migration, such as how many whales return to the Mediterranean and their breeding and feeding areas from autumn to spring.

April Sightings

This year, whale sightings started early in April, rather than the usual May to June.

In 2023, 97 rorquals were recorded from Les Deveses beach to Jávea.

Coast of Denia

Some whales came so close to the coast of Dénia that they could be seen from beachfront restaurants.

This year, 61 rorquals, a minke whale, and several bottlenose dolphins have been spotted.

About forty individual whales have been photo-identified, with some being seen in both Dénia and the Garraf coast.