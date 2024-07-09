By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 14:34

Sun, sea, and crowds: Poniente Beach named busiest in Europe. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm / Facebook.

Benidorm’s Poniente Beach has been recognised as the busiest beach in Europe, according to a recent study by Holidu, a holiday home portal.

This expansive beach attracts over 500,000 visitors annually, with an annual increase of 9,505 tourists.

Poniente Popularity

Poniente Beach’s popularity is due to several factors that enhance its appeal.

It offers easy access, ample swimming areas, a gradual slope into the sea, and a wide range of facilities, making it a favoured destination for families, couples, and groups of friends.

Along its palm-lined promenade, visitors can enjoy numerous restaurants, cafes, and shops, creating a vibrant atmosphere that enriches the beach experience.

Bustling Atmosphere

Despite its bustling atmosphere, which may not suit those seeking tranquillity, Poniente Beach remains an ideal place to enjoy the lively ambience of Benidorm.

Beyond its sandy shores, Benidorm itself offers a plethora of attractions and activities suitable for all ages and interests.

New York of the Med

Often dubbed the “New York of the Mediterranean” due to its impressive skyline dominated by high-rise buildings, Benidorm boasts diverse entertainment options.

From cultural attractions to recreational activities, the city caters to a broad spectrum of preferences, ensuring a fulfilling experience for every visitor to this dynamic coastal destination.