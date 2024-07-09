Sunday opening announced for 2025

By John Smith • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 18:27

Stores such as El Corte Inglés are likely to stay open Credit: El Corte Inglés

Although this news is very early, some may find it useful to learn now about the Sundays and Public Holidays which supermarkets and the like can open in 2025.

The decision has been made by the Junta de Andalucia and unlike some of the busier resorts in Malaga Province, permission so far has been given for large stores in Almeria to be open on 16 Sundays or Public holidays in certain municipalities and these are;

Opening days in 2025

January 5, January 12, April 17, June 29, July 6, August 3, August 15, August 31, October 13, November 1, November 30, December 6, December 8, December 14, December 21, and December 28.

There is no obligation for these businesses to open on these special days but it is likely that with one or two exceptions, most will take advantage of the extra trading days, especially around Christmas and Three Kings.

Local municipalities are permitted to ask to change up to two of the dates above for others which are more in keeping with the needs of their local community.

The corresponding days still remaining for 2024 are;

Opening days left in 2024

July 28, August 4 and 15, September 1, October 12 , November 1; December 1, 6, 9, 15, 22 and 29.