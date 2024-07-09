The Spy (2019) Remembering Sonja Wigert

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 19:00

Alfas del Pi Film Festival Credit: Alfas del Pi Council

A diva from Stockholm; a renowned Norwegian-Swedish actress and singer in the 1940s and a secret spy during the Second World War, Sonja Wigert was celebrated in the recent film, The Spy.

Directed by Jens Jonsson, the film was recently revived for the Alfas Film Festival, telling the story of a woman who dedicated herself to saving the world from Nazis and was never recognised for her efforts in life. Sonja Wigert spent her last days living in Alfas del Pi, where she resided in a chalet in Mona Ullvius before her death in 1980.

A town with the largest Norwegian community in Spain, Alfas del Pi held the Film Festival in which people united for a screening of The Spy to honour the life of Sonja Wigert.

The 110-minute film, based on real events, was awarded with the Scandinavian Goya Awards and left a deep mark in the memories of all who had seen it.