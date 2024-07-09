Torremolinos gets in shape for summer

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 09 Jul 2024 • 21:43

Free mobile outdoor gym in action in Torremolinos. Photo: ayuntamiento de Torremolinos

A Free Mobile gym service to regularly set up weekly visits in Torremolinos and bring exercise activities to the neighbourhoods throughout the Costa del Sol town.

This new functional training service, which begins in July, completely free of charge, will be taken to different points in the town throughout the summer.

Bringing gym facilities to the town’s neighbourhoods

The service will bring the gym facilities to the town’s neighbourhoods this summer with a new fully-functional training service and gym equipment that promotes healthy physical exercise for everyone, as well as for more demanding workouts.

The initiative presented by Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, in La Batería Park last week, as a new addition to the town’s fitness facilities. She, alongside Councillor for Sport, Ramón Alcaide, said “The mobile gym, fully equipped, and can be set up in any corner of the city,” emphasising the mobile gym’s versatility and ability to convert anywhere into a place of healthy exercise.”

Where to find the mobile gym

During the summer period, the mobile gym scheme will be available from 7 to 8pm and from 8 to 9pm at different locations around the town, and it will be totally free to take advantage of. It can be found in the areas of Costalago, Centro, Montemar, el Calvario, el Pinillo and La Carihuela.

Those who wish to resister for the free service can do so via the ‘Torremolinos Despega‘ app. The organisers recommend bringing bottled water or an isotonic drink, and their own towel.