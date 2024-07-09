By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 19:30

Torrevieja cracks down: Warning signs against counterfeit goods. Image: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja / Instagram.

Torrevieja’s new initiative to combat the sale of counterfeit goods on its beachfront is marked by the installation of ten prominent yellow and red signs.

These signs serve as a stark reminder to pedestrians and beachgoers that purchasing items from unauthorised street vendors could result in a hefty €200 fine.

This effort represents the latest in a series of measures undertaken by the Council to address the issue.

Legal Consequences

Initially introduced through social media channels with limited details, the campaign aims to educate and warn both residents and tourists about the legal consequences associated with buying goods from unlicensed vendors.

The illicit sale of counterfeit merchandise not only poses economic challenges for local businesses but also tarnishes the destination’s reputation, particularly along the prestigious Juan Aparicio promenade and Cura Beach.

Questionable Quality

The allure of these products, often featuring well-known brands albeit of questionable quality, remains popular among residential tourists, despite the risks involved.

Federico Alarcón, Councillor for Security, confirmed the strategically placed signs are securely anchored and positioned at a height to deter vandalism and ensure their visibility.

Video surveillance has been enlisted to monitor and deter any attempts to remove or deface these notices, contrasting with previous campaigns where posters were swiftly taken down.